Ongole: Oppose regressive New Education Policy, MLC Illa tells students

Ongole: The graduates MLC from Godavari districts Illa Venkateswara Rao said that the Union government's New Education Policy is regressive and the students should oppose it.

He participated as a chief guest at the 43rd General Body Meeting of the SFI unit of the Prakasam district held at Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting presided over by the SFI district president Arun, the MLC condemned the introduction of the New Education Policy in the State by the government without even caring for the introspection or discussion. He said that the aided educational institutions have played a key role in the Indian freedom movement and receive the credit of educating many students from poor and downtrodden families.

He said that the government damaging the aided institutions is nothing but damaging the motive of the founders of those organisations.

The SFI State president Prasanna demanded that the government should focus on the maintenance of welfare hostels and increase the mess fees as per the increased prices of the commodities. He also demanded the government to also run the midday meals programme in the junior colleges.

He announced that they are organising the 'Chalo Assembly' programme for the protection of aided institutions in the State on November 18, and requested for the large participation of students in the programme.

The SFI district secretary Vinod said that after discussing the issues in the education sector, they took to agitation mode, and demanded funds for the university and IIIT in the district. The SFI leaders Kankanala Anjaneyulu, Sriharsha, Praveen, Srikanth, Yedukondalu and others also participated in the programme.