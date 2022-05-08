Ongole: PACE celebrates Achievers Day

Ongole: Pace Institute of Technology of Science, Ongole, celebrated Achievers Day on Saturday at college open auditorium here as 751 students have got placed as software professionals in different MNCs.

On this occasion all parents of the students who have secured jobs, expressed their joy and gratitude to the college management, correspondent and secretary Dr M Sridhar. In this mega event, K Prabhudas, alumni of the college and the present team leader of the ACKO, participated.

He thanked the college management for the support given when he studied in the college and helping him reach the highest summits in his career. Principal Dr M Sridhar, Vice-Principal Dr M Srinivasan, Dr GVK Murthy and others have congratulated the students. Students joyfully participated in cultural programmes.