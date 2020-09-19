Ongole: Police Covid Care Centre provides better care to staff, family members

Ongole: The Police Welfare COVID Care Centre established in Ongole about a fortnight ago has proved to be more successful in treating the police personnel and their family members, in the times when there is a shortage of oxygen beds in the other COVID Care Centres in the district.



The Prakasam district SP, Siddharth Kaushal conceptualized and started the Police Welfare COVID Care Centre at the District Training Centre for Police in Ongole with a 45 bed capacity on September 2. Since then 49 people have admitted in the CCC and 22 people have been discharged after taking treatment from professionally proved doctors and trained nurses.

The pleasant atmosphere at the DTC, regular check-ups of body temperature, pulse, BP, diabetes in the morning and evening, provision of medicines, sanitizers, masks, hand gloves and other required protection gear to the patients helped them to recover from the disease in less than a week. The supervising officials of the CCC made it a habit to the patients to practice yoga, take walk for a while and the officers boosted their morale to fight the pandemic by their speeches. Apart from this, the patients received hot and fresh meal thrice a day prepared with chicken, dry fruits, and fresh greens.

The people who recovered and joined the force again are seen more committed and confident than earlier. They shared their experiences with the colleagues that the treatment at CCC is like a picnic for a week and advised others to not worry about being infected with Coronavirus as the Prakasam police have their own CCC to conquer the disease with fun-filled and joyous atmosphere. The police personnel and their family members who received treatment at the CCC thanked the collector Dr Pola Bhaskara, SP Siddharth Kaushal for setting up the separate treatment facility and expressed their gratitude for taking the utmost care for the welfare of the staff.











