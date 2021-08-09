Ongole: Press Academy offers skilling course for journalists

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Devireddy Srinath advised the journalists to hone their skills by doing the certificate course offered by the academy.

He said that the State government is committed for the welfare of the journalists and is trying to strengthen the status of media persons in society. Speaking at a press meet in Ongole, Srinath informed that the Press Academy has designed a three-month certificate course in the lines of University Grants Commission directions.

He said that journalists and non-journalists also can join the 80-class course, taught online by experienced journalists and faculty in various universities. The programme will enhance the skills of the working journalists, he said and assured that the Press Academy will try to provide placements and internships to the deserving candidates after the successful completion of the course.

Srinath added that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in favour of the welfare of the journalists and wishes to provide systematic help to the media fraternity so that their honour is increased in society. He advised the press that apart from other news, the media should also inform the common public about various development and welfare programs offered by the government and encourage them to utilise the schemes.