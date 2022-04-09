Ongole Press Club, a dream comes true after decades

Ongole: Establishment of Ongole Press Club on Friday is like a dream come true for the journalist fraternity in Prakasam district. Though many journalist leaders from various unions and associations tried their best since the formation of Prakasam district more than 50 years ago, the Press Club in Ongole was realised with the inauguration by Minister for Energy, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

The Minister appreciated Ongole Press Club Sadhana Samithi team led by senior journalist Meesala Srinivas, for taking forward the issue with the officials and continuous follow up until the premises is allotted. He said the State government is giving priority to resolving the issues of the media and announced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is about to take a decision in favour of the housing scheme for journalists in the State. He assured to extend support to Ongole Press Club from the government and personal side.

Collector AS Dinesh Kumar asked the journalists to act as a bridge between the government and the public in the dissemination of welfare programmes and pointing out the ground-level problems.

SP Malika Garg said that the media is playing an important role in democracy and asked the journalists to keep up the spirit.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha requested cooperation from the media in delivering the development programmes and welfare schemes to the public.

Senior journalists from print and electronic media including Ongole Press Club president Nakka Madhava Reddy, working president Meesala Srinivasa Rao, honorary president Shaik Firoz Baig, advisor G Nageswara Rao, vice-presidents Dasari Kanakaiah, R Srinivas Naik, V Sankar, secretary SV Brahmam, organizing secretary N Janardhan, joint secretaries Naresh Nandam, N Venkatarao, V Nageswara Rao, treasurer Pirla Siva Rajesh, additional secretaries N Sarath Babu, Mekapati Malyadri, A Suresh, and others thanked Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha and officials for their cooperation in the establishment of Ongole Press Club.