Ongole: Property offenders in various cases arrested

Ongole: The police officers from Markapuram and Chirala sub-divisions arrested two individuals on Monday for their involvement in property offenses and recovered a portion of the stolen property from the possession of the accused.

In a press meet held in Markapuram on Monday, the Markapuram DSP, G Nageswara Reddy said that the sub-divisional police are taking the persons with suspicious behaviour into custody and binding them over if they fail to establish their presence at the wee hours.

He said that on Monday, the Komarole SI, V Sambasivaiah and his staff took Bijjimalla Lingamaiah of G Jammuladinne village in Kurnool district into custody at Dream Restaurant as a suspect, and in inquiry they found that the accused is a habitual offender and involved in property offenses, including the temple breakings in the Komarole and Rudravaram police station limits recently. The DSP announced that the police recovered two motorcycles and cash of Rs 2600, total worth Rs 1 lakh from the procession of the accused.

In a press meet held at Chirala, the in-charge DSP, K Venugopal and trainee DSP Sravanthi Roy informed that the Vetapalem ASI, O Venkatapathi arrested Katikala Syamkumar of Perala in the presence of mediators for his involvement in property offenses in Vetapalem and Karemchedu police station limits.

The Markapuram and Chirala DSPs announced that the movements of the old offenders are being watched closely and they would continue it in the future to take stringent action, if anyone commits any crime again.

SP Siddharth Kaushal appreciated the Markapuram and Chirala DSPs and their staff for the arrest of the two property thieves and recovering property from them.