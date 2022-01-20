Ongole: Protect public sector units, pharma industry

Ongole: Following the call by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Associations of India, Andhra Pradesh Medical and Sales Representatives Union Prakasam district members organised a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Wednesday. They demanded the government to protect the public sector units, pharma industry, and take action on unethical practices of management among others.

district unit president Ch Chiranjeevi and secretary B Surendra demanded the Union government to keep Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976 by cancelling the four labour codes, framework guidelines for sales promotion employees, lifting GST on medicines and medical equipment, banning the online sale of medicines, revive government pharma industries, take action against managements violating the privacy of employees as per the Puttaswamy judgement.

They also demanded the state government to allow medical representatives into the government hospitals, see the managements follow labour acts, and implement a basic salary of Rs 26,000 per month with eight work hours. The union leaders also demanded the management to implement the SPE Act and incorporate grievance redressal forum, stop illegal transfers, unethical marketing tactics among others. They also wanted the managements to provide insurance to the employees and their family members, increase TA and DA.