Ongole: Public cautioned to be wary of KYC update calls

Ongole(Prakasam district): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg advised the public to be wary of the calls and messages for updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) details in the name of banks, financial institutions and telecom companies.

The SP said in a statement on Sunday that miscreants are sending messages or making calls to customers of various banks, payment apps and mobile networks informing them of holding services if the KYC details are not updated immediately. She said that the miscreants are asking for the bank account details, customer IDs, PAN numbers, card PIN numbers, passwords and OTPs, to reauthorise them to use the services. She warned that if the unsuspecting customer shares the confidential details as asked by the cheaters, their bank accounts will be empty in no time.

Malika Garg advised the public, if they really required to update the KYC, they should visit the branches of the banks or talk to the customer care numbers mentioned on the official website of the companies and banks, but not call the numbers displayed on classifieds websites. She asked them to not click on any web links they received to update the KYC details, and never share the information of passwords, PIN numbers or OTPs with any other person, even if they are originally from the banks or telecom companies. She also warned them to restrain from installing any third-party app, to validate their details, as the remote control apps are used for looting the money in their accounts.

If any person falls victim to the calls or messages of the miscreants, they should call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or complain at the national cybercrime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in immediately and seek help.