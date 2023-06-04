Ongole: Public, women rights activists demand arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Ongole : The members of Stree Vimukti Sanghatana, Janasahiti and other public and women rights activists organised a demonstration in Ongole on Saturday to support women wrestlers fighting for their dignity at New Delhi and demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of Wrestling Federation of India.

Janasahiti district president GV Krishnaiah said that women wrestlers, who brought name and fame to the country in the international arena are fighting for their self-respect at the national capital for five months, but the Union government is not responding to their agitation.

He said that they are condemning the non-responsive attitude of the government. He said that the Prime Minister, who speaks about pride of the country, dignity of the women, and education did not care to at least suspend the MP over the allegations.

Santhakumari, district secretary of the Stree Vimukti Sanghatana criticised people, who are supporting the WFI president and said it is a pity on Supreme Court to intervene to register an FIR on the accused.

Noted writers and rights activists Dr Nukathoti Ravi Kumar, Nabi K Khan, Santhilatha, I Vijaya Saradhi, Khadar Basha, Sujatha, Sailaja Sravanti, Jyothi and others were present.