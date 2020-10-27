Ongole: QIS Educational Institutions signs pact with IETI

Ongole: QIS Educational Institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Engineering and Technology Institute (IETI), according to Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti, secretary and correspondent of QIS Educational Institutions.

It is apt to mention here that several prestigious institutions like Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Oxford University, Cambridge University, California University, Berkeley University and Princeton University are also members of the IETI.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Surya Kalyan Chakravarti said that the IETI would provide information and help to the students regarding startups, new inventions, entrepreneurial initiatives and others.

The students would also be helped to acquire necessary skills and to be more responsible towards society. The MoU would help improve the educational standards, teaching methods and exchange of research papers. Moreover, the IETI would also conduct joint seminars, conference and workshops on the matter concerning common interest.

Nidamanuri Nageswara Rao, chairman of QIS Educational Institutions, QIS CET principal Dr D Venkat Rao, QIS IT principal Dr CV Subba Rao, QIS Pharmacy principal Dr D Dakshina Murthy were also present.