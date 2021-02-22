X
Ongole: Retired bankers district-level meeting tomorrow

x

Ongole: The members of the Prakasam District Bank Retirees Federation Coordination Committee, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Bank Retirees Federation, which is affiliated to All India Bank Retirees Federation, announced that they are conducting the first district-level meeting in the conference hall of Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan here at 10am on Wednesday

In the press meet here on Monday, the district federation president UV Ratnam, PK Rajeswara Rao, CB Rao and others said that the APBRF leaders, DGM of Union Bank K Srinivasa Reddy, AGM of Canara Bank T Ramakrishna and others will also, participate and address the meeting.

The leaders announced that they would represent their demands to the Union government, including the same pension scheme that was being implemented for the retired Union government employees and reserve bank employees be applied to them, increase family pension, reduce the premium on health insurance scheme, cancel the income tax on the pensions. They invited all retired bank employees to participate in the meeting and join the discussion.

