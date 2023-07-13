Ongole: RTC MD calls on the injured in bus accident

Ongole: APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspected the accident site at Darsi and consoled the family members of the deceased in Podili and the injured persons, who were undergoing treatment at KIMS Ongole on Wednesday.



It should be noted here that a RTC bus with a marriage party from Podili had plunged into Nagarjuna Sagar canal just after a few minutes it started in the early hours of Tuesday. Seven people were died and about 18 were injured in the accident. Some of the injured were undergoing treatment at Government Hospital in Podili, while four of the severely injured were shifted to KIMS Ongole for better treatment.

RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reached the accident spot on Wednesday morning, along with district SP Malika Garg. The SP explained to the senior IPS officer about the accident and the rescue operation they have taken. They offered condolences to the bereaved families, consoled the accident victims and assured them that the government will extend all possible help to them. Later, they visited the severely injured at KIMS and listened to the version of the witnesses. The MD ordered the officials and the KIMS management to boost the morale of the victims and offer the best treatment to them. RTC ED (E) Krishnakanth, Z3 ED Adam Saheb, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, Ongole DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy, KIMS Ongole COO K Ankireddy, and others accompanied.