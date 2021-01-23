Ongole: RTC staff on hunger strike against dismissal of colleagues

Ongole: The RTC Staff and Workers Federation members started a hunger strike in front of the regional manager's office on Friday, demanding the cancellation of the relieving orders issued on January 8 to some of the employees.

SWF State secretary M Ayyappa Reddy said that the management has transferred some of the employees unlawfully from Ongole depot to Addanki depot, Podili depot to Markapuram, Kandukur, and Chirala depots and demanded the cancellation of those orders. He also demanded the officials to provide spare muster for the staff, Quantum TIMs, and covers for them increase platform numbers in Ongole, stop harassments in the name of EPK and KMPL, provide medical reimbursements and others.

The SWF members Sk Meeravali, GV Sujatha, M Nageswara Rao, Sk Aziz Pasha, P Ayyappa Reddy, GV Gopal, Y Sanjeev Rao, and BV Rao participated in the hunger strike while Ch Majundar presided over the program. The depot secretaries Sk Meeravali, Sd Peeravali, U Venkateswarlu, V Narasimha Reddy and others also participated in the program.