Ongole : RUDSETI offers free training in making of jute bags, fast foods

Ongole : The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) is planned to conduct a 10-day free training programs in fast foods and jute bags manufacturing for unemployed women from the Prakasam district.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust conducts various free training programs in its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

The director of the RUDSETI, GS Murthy announced that the training programs for women in fast foods and jute bags manufacturing will start on February 1.

He said that the women candidate must be a native of the Prakasam district and has a minimum educational qualification of Class VII, and aged between 19 and 45.

He asked the candidates to send their applications or submit them personally to the director at RUDSETI, TTDC Compound, 4th Lane 11 Cross Line, Bhagyanagar, Ongole- 523001 by January 31 for enrolling in the training program. He said that the interested candidates may call 9666765858 for more information.