Ongole: Sale of fruits, vegetables through Janata Bazaars

Ongole: Prakasam Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the agriculture, horticulture, farmer producer organisation representatives and agriculture market committee members to see a variety of vegetables and fruits bought directly from the farmers reach the customers through the YSR Janata Bazaars.

In the videoconference held with them on Sunday, the Collector said that due to the lockdown, the people are focussing on procuring the essential commodities while the farmers are struggling to market their produce. He said that the YSR Janata Bazaars are conceptualised to provide a marketing facility to farmers and supply the produce to the public in lockdown.

He said that as part of the functioning of Janata Bazaars, agriculture market yards in all 12 Assembly constituencies were allotted for the purchase of fruits and vegetables from the farmers. The secretaries of the market committees were ordered to provide logistics support to the farmers while the FPOs were asked to pack the vegetables and fruits separately for sale through the vehicles.

He announced that the vehicles are not allowed to enter red zone areas and ordered to see the people maintain social distance while they purchase. He advised them to opt for grounds of government schools for the sale of the fruits and vegetables and ordered the DRDA area coordinator to monitor them. He also ordered the officials to see the Raitu Bharosa verification was done perfectly in the given time.

JD of agriculture PV Srirama Murthy, APMIP PD Raveendra, DRDA PD J Elisha, Marketing AD Upendra, horticulture AD Jennamma and others also participated in the videoconference.