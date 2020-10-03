Ongole: Services of Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri to nation recalled

Ongole: Mahatma Gandhi was a great fighter who enlightened the nation and led the nonviolence movement to get Independence to the country, praised the district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara.

As part of the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, the collector garlanded the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Gandhi Road junction in Ongole on Friday. Ongole RDO Prabhakar Reddy, OMC commissioner Niranjan Reddy, STEP CEO PV Narayana, tahsildar Chiranjeevi and others also participated in the programme.

Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal paid rich floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue in the district police office in Ongole. He praised the ideology of Gandhi and said that he managed to bring freedom to India by just following the nonviolence method.

He advised all to take inspiration from Gandhi and follow his ideology. Markapuram OSD K Chowdeswari, AR DSP K Raghavendra, DPO AO M Sulochana, SB inspector V Suryanarayana, DCRB inspector M Bhimanaik, CCS inspector R Rambabu and others also participated in the programme.

TDP Prakasam district unit offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and LB Shastri in its party office in Ongole on Friday. The TDP Ongole parliament constituency president Nukasani Balaji said that it was only due to the nonviolence movement led by Mahatma Gandhi, India got Independence and he became the Father of Nation though many others sacrificed their lives also.

The Congress staged a protest at the collectorate as part of the Gandhi and LB Shastri's birth anniversary celebrations, demanding that the Union government withdraw the anti-agriculture laws. The DCC president Eda Sudhakar Reddy demanded that the government support farmers and protect the farm labour in the country.

The members of the All India Mahatma Social Club (AIMS Club) Ongole and AIMS Club Ongole Juniors paid respects to the Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri by offering floral tributes. The members of the clubs, Radha Ramana Gupta, Tummapudi Buchibabu, Mudigonda Meenakshi and others also participated in the programme.

The retired chief manager of APGB, Kolla Hanumantha Rao and brothers installed tree guards and benches at KRR Heights area in Ongole as part of the celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi.

Hanumantha Rao said that he has participated in such plantations and tree protection activities in his 33 years long career and assured that his family would also take the responsibility of the trees.