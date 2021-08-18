Ongole: Singaraju Meena takes oath as OUDA Chairperson

Ongole: Singaraju Meena Venkatarao on Tuesday took oath as the Chairperson of Ongole Urban Development Authority at ceremony held here on Monday.

Addressing on the occasion, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the welfare of all castes and creed in the State.

The Minister administered the oath to Meena in the presence of fans and well-wishers and said that state government is working with social responsibility and providing justice to all sections of society. He said that the Chief Minister is giving priority to women and added that Meena got the opportunity for the services of SingarajuVenkatarao. He advised the chairperson of OUDA to do justice to her position and work for the development of the town.

Singaraju Meena and Venkatarao felicitated Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Sachidevi and announced their indebtedness to the minister family. Meena promised to work tirelessly for the development of all places under the OUDA. She said that the government has chosen her, who is a housewife until now to lead the OUDA, and announced that she will put all efforts into doing justice to the responsibility.

MLAs Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy, TJR Sudhakar Babu, Anna Rambabu, MLC Pothula Sunitha, mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA vice-chairman K Bhavani Prasad, Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad, SAP Net chairman Bachina Krishna Chaitanya, BalineniPraneeth Reddy and others also participated in the programme.