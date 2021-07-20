Ongole : SP Malika Garg orders for ATR on Spandana grievances

Ongole : Prakasam district SP Malika Garg ordered the police officials to resolve the grievances received at Spandana and submit action taken report on them.

At the Spandana programme held at the district police office on Monday, the SP received 62 grievances from the people who had come from various places.

She personally interacted with the complainants, learned about their issues and assured them that justice will be done to them. She spoke to the local police officers through the videoconference in front of the complainants and ordered them to update her on the action taken on the petitions from time to time.

Additional SP B Ravichandra, OSD K Chowdeswari, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, SB I inspector K Venkateswara Rao, SB II inspector N Srikanth Babu, IT Core SI K Ajay Kumar and other staff also participated in the Spandana programme.