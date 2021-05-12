Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal counsels curfew violators, warns of legal action

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal held a counselling programme for the motorists violating the curfew rules in the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus and issued a stern warning to them in Ongole on Tuesday.

While strictly enforcing the Covid curfew in the district, the Prakasam police personnel booked 5,603 cases on the violators of Covid regulations and curfew rules. They seized 147 vehicles and collected Rs 11,67514 as a compounding fee from them. The police kept the seized vehicles at the DRRM Municipal High School in Ongole where they gathered the motorists.

The SP explained to them that as part of the curfew enforcement, all except the government permitted agencies should continue their businesses after 12 pm until 6 am the next day. He said that the public should stay home by following the orders of the government to protect themselves and those around them. He said that if anyone is found roaming without any valid reason during the curfew time, cases would be registered against them by seizing their vehicles and strict legal action will be initiated on them.

The SP urged the public to realise their responsibility in controlling the spread of the coronavirus and cooperate with the Police department, wear masks for the sake of their care and the health of others. He warned motorists and pedestrians of registering cases and seizure of vehicles if they roam outside during prohibited periods. The Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad, SB1 CI V Suryanarayana, Command Control Inspector R Rambabu, Ongole Town-I CI Ch Seetharamaiah, Taluka CI Sivarama Krishna and other police officials also participated in the programme.