Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal pats polling duty officials for smooth conduct of elections

Ongole: The village panchayat elections were conducted peacefully in the Prakasam district, announced the district police officials. The department has provided tight security and policing in the 12 mandals, where the fourth and last phase of the panchayat elections were held and received accolades from the people, specifically from old and disabled persons in the area.

SP Siddharth Kaushal visited the polling stations in the Rayavaram village in Markapur mandal, Devaraju Gattu in Peddaraveedu mandal, Jangamguntla in Cumbum mandal, and Thaticherla in Komarolu mandal and inspected the security arrangements. Interacting with the police, para-police, NSS, NCC personnel and women protection security officers, he advised them to continue the humanitarian attitude to serve the common people in the fourth phase also. He appreciated them for being on duty continuously for two days and said that their presence is required to ensure no untoward incident take place.

The SP said that in the 452 polling stations, where the fourth phase of elections held for 170 panchayats, there are 136 hypersensitive, 182 sensitive polling stations. He said that the election situation was monitored from time to time with the help of drone cameras, body-worn cameras, CC cameras installed and with the help of APSP, Quick Response Teams to ensure smooth conduct of the election in sensitive villages. On behalf of the police department, he congratulated all officers and poll staff for their cooperation in organising the elections peacefully.

Siddharth also interacted with the locals in the sensitive and hypersensitive areas and received feedback on the election process. At Devaraju Gattu, he spoke to Penugonda Vengamma, whom the police on duty helped to reach the polling station from her home in a wheelchair. The overwhelmed 87-year-old woman affectionately said to the SP that she had never seen the smooth conduct of elections before and appreciated him for the security arrangements and motivating the police to serve the common public. The pleased SP announced that she is his favourite voter for the year 2021 and assured that the police continue to serve the public very closely and participate in good deeds.

The Markapuram OSD K Chowdeswari, AR Additional SP T Siva Reddy, Markapur DSP Kishore Kumar, Markapur CI K Raghavendra Rao, SB1 CI V Suryanarayana and other police officials also participated.