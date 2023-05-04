  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Spandana for govt employees successful

Prakasam JC K Srinivasulu speaking to the petitioners at Special Spandana programme held for government employees in Ongole on Wednesday
x

Prakasam JC K Srinivasulu speaking to the petitioners at Special Spandana programme held for government employees in Ongole on Wednesday

Highlights

The Special Spandana programme held to address the grievances of the government employees was successful, stated Joint Collector K Srinivasulu.

Ongole(Prakasam district): The Special Spandana programme held to address the grievances of the government employees was successful, stated Joint Collector K Srinivasulu. He assured that required steps will be taken to resolve the urges received from the employees.

The district administration organised a special grievance programme for government employees, for the first time in the district on Wednesday. Joint Collector Srinivasulu, DRO R Srilatha, special deputy collectors Lokeswara Rao and Naradamuni received urges from the employees, and representatives of various employee associations all over the district at the Spandana Hall.

The JC informed that they have received more than 100 urges and representations from the employees and stated that they will focus on the requests regarding the infrastructure from the employees first and will look into each of the urges from them. He assured that they will resolve all their issues within 15 days and will discuss the reasons with the personnel directly if any of them cannot be resolved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X