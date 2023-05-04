Live
Ongole: Spandana for govt employees successful
Ongole(Prakasam district): The Special Spandana programme held to address the grievances of the government employees was successful, stated Joint Collector K Srinivasulu. He assured that required steps will be taken to resolve the urges received from the employees.
The district administration organised a special grievance programme for government employees, for the first time in the district on Wednesday. Joint Collector Srinivasulu, DRO R Srilatha, special deputy collectors Lokeswara Rao and Naradamuni received urges from the employees, and representatives of various employee associations all over the district at the Spandana Hall.
The JC informed that they have received more than 100 urges and representations from the employees and stated that they will focus on the requests regarding the infrastructure from the employees first and will look into each of the urges from them. He assured that they will resolve all their issues within 15 days and will discuss the reasons with the personnel directly if any of them cannot be resolved.