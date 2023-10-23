Live
Ongole: Spandana programme cancelled
Ongole/Bapatla: The Prakasam and Bapatla district administrations announced that the Spandana programme, scheduled for October 23, Monday stands cancelled on account of Vijaya Dasami, a public holiday. The offices of the Superintendents of Police, Prakasam and Bapatla districts also informed that the grievance programme in their offices was also cancelled due to Vijaya Dasami.
The officers requested the public to take note of the temporary cancellation of Spandana programmes at the district collectorate and SP offices and advised them not to come to Ongole and Bapatla, to submit their urges.
