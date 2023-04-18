Ongole: 'TDP behind many welfare measures to Muslims'

Ongole (Prakasam district) : TDP State vice-president and former Ongole MLA Damcharla Janardhana Rao participated in the Iftar organised for the Muslim fraternity in Ongole on Monday.

Janardhana Rao participated in the prayers along with the Muslims and said that TDP is the party that protected communal harmony in the State, particularly brought peace to Hyderabad. He said that their party has made Urdu the second official language in the erstwhile AP, while former CM NT Rama Rao established Minority Corporation in 1985. He said that the TDP government funded Rs 1.50 crore for Shadikhana in Ongole, distributed loans worth Rs 7.50 crore to 750 Muslim youth for self-employment, developed burial grounds, distributed Ramjan Thofa, sewing machines for the poor, and a lot more in the constituency. He said that the YSRCP government, which lured the Muslims to vote for them, ditched them by cancelling the welfare schemes.

TDP State minority cell vice-president Shaik Khafil Basha, Mantri Srinivas, Kothari Nageswara Rao, YV Subbarao, TV Sriram Murthy, Shaik Karimulla and others also participated in the programme.