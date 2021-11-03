Ongole: Teachers want freedom from apps

Ongole: Teachers from various government schools staged a protest under the leadership of the Andhra Pradesh United Teachers Federation, at the district Collectorate here on Tuesday, demanding that the government free them from the burden of apps. The teachers tried to lay siege to the district educational officer's office at the Collectorate, but the attempt was foiled by the police.

Speaking at the protest, the UTF State treasurer K Srinivasa Rao, district president S Ravi, general secretary OV Veerareddy said that the teachers are facing several problems while uploading the data in various apps introduced by the Education department. They said that they are forced to upload various data, including the photos of sanitation, pupils attendance in the IMMS, photos of midday meals, cleaning, distribution of eggs, chikkis, dry ration including rice, red gram, sanitary napkins, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, sizes of shoes etc., on the apps and the full day is not enough for the work.

They said that the situation is worse in the schools with single teacher; schools in which the student strength is high; and the schools in areas where the internet is weak. They complained that the data uploading work increased recently, and the teachers responsible for the uploading is not able to teach to the students as they are spending full time with the work.

The teachers' leaders said that they already complained about the issues to the Education Minister and other senior officers in this regard. Instead of providing a solution, the officials are issuing memos and demanding written explanations for not uploading the data in time. They said that photographing toilets, and following up the other works is an insult to the teachers' profession and demanded them to give relief from the apps.