Ongole: Tobacco farmers demand better prices from companies

Ongole: The companies which are about to participate in the auction of tobacco, should provide better prices to the farmers and give them the chance to sustain themselves, demanded the farmers and their representatives. Addressing a press meet, former Tobacco Board members Chunduru Rangarao and Marella Bangaru Babu explained that more than 60 per cent of the volume of tobacco permitted by the board is being cultivated in the Prakasam district only.

They said that for the last three years, almost all tobacco farmers suffered losses. Rangarao explained that for the Virginia Flue Cured Tobacco cultivated in the district, the Ongole area farmers met an expenditure of Rs 152.40 on average per kilo tobacco production last year, while the Vellampalli area incurred Rs 161.47, Kondepi Rs 171.19, Kandukuru Rs 144.57, Podili Rs 163 and Tanguturu area Rs 134 based on the atmospheric conditions and the type of land.

However, the farmers in the Ongole area received Rs 119. 84 on average per kilo, Rs 118.98 at Vellampalli, Rs 106.86 at Kondepi, Rs 121.34 at Kandukur, Rs 104.50 at Podili and Rs 110.01 at Tanguturu area. These prices offered by the companies forced the Kodenpi farmers to face the highest loss of Rs 64.33 while the Kandukur farmers face a minimum loss of Rs 23.33 per kilo of tobacco.

He said that the farmers are not in a State to bear the losses further and demanded the companies and board officials to understand the pain of the farmers. Rangarao also informed that the companies participating in the auction in Karnataka are paying an average of Rs 226 per kilo for the bright grade tobacco.

He said that the farmers in the district can be saved from the debts and loss burden only if they are able to get an average of Rs 206 per kilo for the bright grades, Rs 150 per kilo for the medium grade and Rs 120 per kilo for low-grade tobacco, in the auction scheduled from March 15 in the State. Bangaru Babu said that the expenditure on the crop is skyrocketing year by year, but the average price received by the farmers is going downwards.

He said that the farmers are rescued by the government by ordering the MARKFED to participate in the auction. He demanded that the government order the MARKFED to participate from the very first day of the auction this year and see the real farmers benefit from it.