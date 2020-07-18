Ongole: Tracing, testing method being used to identify covid cases

Ongole: Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara announced that they are following the tracing, testing and treating method to control and contain the Coronavirus.



He inaugurated one of the five Sanjeevini mobile testing lab buses allotted to the district at the collectorate on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, the collector observed that due to the relaxations given after the lockdown, the movement of people between various places was increased and helped in the increase in positive cases.

He said that the district administration has worked well and brought the number of active cases to zero, at one stage but the people who migrated to high incidence places like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh returned to the district and an increase in positive cases is observed since then.

He said that most of the people who are suffering from symptoms didn't come forward due to stigma earlier, but now they are demanding for the test. So, the government sent the mobile testing labs with a capacity to test 10 people at a time, as Sanjeevini buses for free and results will be given in a very short time. He informed that the number of cases being reported was high in Kanigiri, Markapuram, Kandukur, and Ongole towns and said that the mobile testing labs will be helpful in identifying the cases in early stages so that the infection chain can be broke by isolating the carrier.

At Markapuram, MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy inaugurated the Sanjeevini bus and advised the public to utilise the free testing facility provided by the government. At Chirala, the MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy inaugurated the Sanjeevini bus at the area hospital. He said that the decision to introduce the mobile testing labs is an example of the commitment of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the welfare of public.