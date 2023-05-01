Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Ongole: Trade unions celebrate May Day with processions, public meetings
The trade unions affiliated to various political parties and Communist parties celebrated May Day at various places in Praksam district on Monday.
Ongole (Prakasam district) : The trade unions affiliated to various political parties and Communist parties celebrated May Day at various places in Praksam district on Monday.
CPI district secretary ML Narayana hoisted the red flag at their party office, Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole. The AITUC flag was hoisted by Hamali Federation state vice-president Kandukuri Subhan Naidu, and CPI leader SD Sardar.
Later, the workers from various unions took out a procession from RTC bus stand centre to Addanki bus stand centre, via old vegetable market, Mastan Dargah centre, Trunk Road, Church Centre, Post Office, CPI Office, Municipal Office, Enugu Chettu, Gandhi Road. They organised a public meeting, in which ML Narayana and others spoke and inspired the workers to continue agitation to safeguard their rights from the amendments to labour laws.
Meanwhile, CITU leaders T Mahesh, Ch Srinivas and others hoisted the flag at various places and conducted a meeting at the RTC bus stand, after took out a massive rally in the town. They condemned the anti-public, anti-worker policies of the state and central governments and advised the public and workers to join in the fight.
Prakasam district YSRCP Trade Union president Mekala Chinna Tirupati Yadav, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meenakumari, BC Cell president Goli Tirupati Rao, and others hoisted the union flag and wished the workers on the day.