Ongole: Trade unions celebrate May Day with processions, public meetings

Ongole (Prakasam district) : The trade unions affiliated to various political parties and Communist parties celebrated May Day at various places in Praksam district on Monday.

CPI district secretary ML Narayana hoisted the red flag at their party office, Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole. The AITUC flag was hoisted by Hamali Federation state vice-president Kandukuri Subhan Naidu, and CPI leader SD Sardar.

Later, the workers from various unions took out a procession from RTC bus stand centre to Addanki bus stand centre, via old vegetable market, Mastan Dargah centre, Trunk Road, Church Centre, Post Office, CPI Office, Municipal Office, Enugu Chettu, Gandhi Road. They organised a public meeting, in which ML Narayana and others spoke and inspired the workers to continue agitation to safeguard their rights from the amendments to labour laws.

Meanwhile, CITU leaders T Mahesh, Ch Srinivas and others hoisted the flag at various places and conducted a meeting at the RTC bus stand, after took out a massive rally in the town. They condemned the anti-public, anti-worker policies of the state and central governments and advised the public and workers to join in the fight.

Prakasam district YSRCP Trade Union president Mekala Chinna Tirupati Yadav, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meenakumari, BC Cell president Goli Tirupati Rao, and others hoisted the union flag and wished the workers on the day.