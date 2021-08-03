Ongole: Trade unions protest against privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant

Ongole: The members of the trade unions CITU, AITUC, IFTU, INTUC, AIFT and YSRTU staged a protest at Addanki bus stand centre in Ongole on Monday against the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant and other anti-public decisions of the BJP-led Union government in Delhi.

Speaking at the programme, the CITU district president Ch Majumdar, AITUC district general secretary PVR Chowdary and other leaders said that the BJP led Union government is supporting the corporate companies by laying a red carpet for the privatisation of the public sector units and looting the public money.

They recalled that 32 youth gave their lives in the long agitation for the establishment of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam, but the Central government is trying to sell the industry which is earning crores of rupees and providing employment to thousands of people, for a very cheap price to the friends of Narendra Modi.

The leaders said that the political parties in the State except BJP, workers unions, trade unions and the common public are protesting in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. They said that the workers' unions are conducting protests in all districts and towns, while the Delhi police are taking the people into custody for planning an anti-Modi protest.

They demanded that the government should immediately stop the attempts of privatisation, allot mines, provide loans with subsidies for the development of the Vizag Steel Plant.

The YSRTU district secretary K Veeraswamy Reddy, CITU leaders GV Kondareddy, Dama Srinivasulu, AITUC leaders SD Sardar, Subhani Naidu, DYFI district president K Babu, and others also participated in the protest.