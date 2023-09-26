Ongole: Unemployed youths protest seeking jobs

Ongole(Prakasam district): Unemployed youth from Prakasam district tried to lay siege to the district Collectorate here on Monday, demanding the government to issue notification for DSC and other jobs immediately.

Number of young graduates led by the Democratic Youth Federation of India protested in front of the Collectorate.

DYFI district secretary KF Babu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised the youth to conduct a mega DSC, and regular DSC, filling of 2.36-lakh jobs by issuing a job calendar every year, after he came to power. But the CM increased the retirement age to 62 years for employees and to 65 years for the people working in the universities, backstabbing the unemployed youth.

He said that though the government gave jobs in the name of ward and village secretariats, about 40 per cent of them are still waiting for regularisation and pay scale.

He demanded the government to fill up the vacancies mentioned during the last elections by issuing notifications for them immediately.

After the meeting, the unemployed youths tried to lay seize to the Collectorate, but the police foiled the attempt.

Later, they met the district Collector and submitted a representation to him.