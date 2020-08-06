Ongole: VHP, BJP celebrate Ram Mandir Bhumi Puja

Ongole: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers celebrated the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan performed by the prime minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya with the bhajans of Rama, offering special puja at temples and distribution of saffron flags and sweets to Hindus in Ongole on Wednesday.



The VHP district president, Thunugunta Mallikharjuna Rao, secretary Pandaraboyina Punnarao, town president Pasumarti Venkateswarlu, secretary Narne Muralikrishna, district Bajarang Dal pramukh Inamanamelluru Seetharamaiah and others offered special puja at the Seetharama temple and Saptanaga matha temple in Ranguthota and participated in the reciting of the names of Rama and Hanuman Chalisa etc. They decorated the temples with lamps, distributed the saffron flags, burst crackers, and distributed sweets as part of the celebration of the Bhumi Puja for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The BJP district secretary, Seggem Srinivas, state executive members Goli Nageswara Rao, Durgesh and others organized a bike rally in the town raising slogans like Jai Sreeram and in support of the Ram temple.

VHP leaders offering special puja at Ongole on Wednesday



