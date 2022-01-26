Ongole: Vote is invaluable in democratic country, says Joint Collector

Ongole: The district administration, the police, the political parties, the educational institutions and other organisations celebrated the 12th National Voters' Day in Prakasam district on Tuesday.

In the celebrations organised at the Spandana Hall in Collectorate, Joint Collector J Venkata Murali, DRO Puli Srinivasulu, SDC Umadevi and other officials participated. Speaking at the programme, Murali said that the vote is priceless in our democratic system. He advised all people who crossed 18 years of age to register as voters and exercise their franchise in the elections. He said that though 86 per cent of voters in the district utilised their vote in the general elections, the voting percentage is dropped in the local body elections.

Markapuram OSD K Chowdeswari, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, DSB DSP Mariyadasu, DCRB DSP AV Ramana, AR DSP Raghavendra and others participated in the National Voters Day celebrations at District Police Office. Chowdeswari administered the pledge of Voters' Day with the staff while the staff at all police stations also conducted a pledging ceremony.

The NSS and Department of Humanities at the QIS College of Engineering and Technology organised voter registration programme on Tuesday celebrating the National Voters' Day. Principal Dr M Suresh, HoD of humanities Dr Ganta Srinivasa Rao, NSS director Dr Vasubabu administered the pledge by the students who are eligible to vote. In the celebrations organised by the Volunteer Environmental Organisation, its chairman G Veerabhadrachari observed that the constitutional systems are failing in controlling the alluring offers to the voters.

He said that the voters should utilise their right to vote as a weapon honestly to elect a good leader.