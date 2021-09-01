Ongole: Week-long rally to create nutrition awareness

Ongole: Minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy flagged off the rally as part of the National Nutrition Week celebrations organised by the Department of Women and Child Development Agencies at the collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the state government is implementing various programmes for the welfare of women and children in the state.

He said that the government is also providing nutritious food to the women and infants. He said that to create awareness on the importance of nutritious food, they are conducting awareness programmes from September 1 to 7, and invited women to participate in the programmes and make them successful.

The district collector Pravin Kumar, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, joint collector TS Chetan, women and child welfare PD Lakshmi Devi, DPO Narayana Reddy, ZP CEO Devanand Reddy and others participated in the programme.