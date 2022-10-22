Ongole: Youth exhorted to enter uniform service

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district administration, officers, police personnel and public representatives including District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP Malika Garg, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others paid rich tributes to police martyrs by placing wreaths at police memorial at district police office in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, Collector Dinesh Kumar said that there are three types of security forces in the country, namely army, paramilitary and police for the protection of the country and public. He said the police department in the State is upskilled to investigate even tough cases with the help of technology and forensic sciences, and it is only due to their invaluable service during Covid pandemic many people are now able to pay their tributes. With the introduction of woman police in ward and village secretariats, the department protects and monitors women and child safety and security. He asked youth to inspire by the selfless services of police and advised them to join the uniform services to protect people and country.

SP Malika Garg said that on October 21, 1959, 10 CRPF jawans successfully obstructed the attempts of infiltration by the Chinese army at Aksai Chin in Ladakh by sacrificing their lives. To recollect their bravery and pay respects to police personnel, who fought for the country and people, the Police Commemoration Day is observed every year. She informed that a total of 264 police personnel, including eight officers from Andhra Pradesh died on duty this year. She recollected that during Covid pandemic earlier, 11 personnel from Prakasam police died from coronavirus while working round-the-clock. The SP announced that they are observing Police Commemoration Week up to October 31 by organising various programmes.

The Collector and SP along with officials, public and people's representatives participated in a rally organised from Police Parade Grounds to RTC bus stand.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Additional SP (Crime) SV Sridhar Rao, SEB ASP N Suryachandra Rao, AR ASP Ashok Babu, DSB DSP B Mariyadasu, Ongole DSP U Nagaraju, Markapuram DSP Kishore Kumar, DTC DSP Ramakrishna, traffic DSP Mallikharjuna Rao, AR DSP Raghavendra Rao and other CIs, RIs and family members of the police martyrs also participated in the programme.