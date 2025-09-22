Online applications invited for firecracker sale licenses in Sathya Sai dist

Puttaparthi District Collector A Shyam Prasad on Sunday announced that applications for licenses to sell firecrackers for the upcoming Deepavali festival will now be accepted online in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Interested applicants must submit their applications through the official website www.peso.gov.in, using Form AE-5. Along with the application, candidates are required to provide a valid residential proof, five passport-size photographs, and a challan payment of Rs 500 through cfms.ap.gov.in.

The filled applications, in three sets, should be submitted at the Magisterial Section of the Collector’s Office during working days between 10:30 am and 5 pm, from today until September 30. After verification by Revenue and Police officials, licenses will be granted only to those who meet eligibility criteria and submit GST details, Fire challan, and NOC certificates. The Collector clarified that only those, who obtain fresh licenses for the current year, will be permitted to sell firecrackers, and licenses obtained in previous years will not be valid. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. Further, as per government guidelines and directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), license holders will be allowed to sell only green crackers this year.

The initiative aims to ensure strict compliance with environmental norms while enabling safe and regulated sale of firecrackers during the festive season.