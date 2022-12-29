Online gambling rampant in Alur

Alur (Kurnool): Hundreds of people in Alur mandal in Kurnool district are ruining their golden future after becoming addicted to Matka, a kind of online gambling game played on numbers instead of cards.

Several families have reportedly come on to roads as their family heads have lost their entire property by investing in the game. Despite knowing it is a dangerous game, many people including the students are addicted to it. The residents are alleging that the police personnel are least bothered to initiate action to restrict the game. According to information, Alur mandal has 24 villages. Most of the surrounding villagers used to come to Alur everyday to earn livelihood.

Some work at tea stalls, hotels and some others earn as construction and daily wage labourers. After working from morning to evening, they would earn a minimum of Rs 200 to 250. The people instead of taking the hard-earned money to their houses to support the family members would invest it in playing matka and lose their money.

In fact, the game is banned in Andhra Pradesh state but it is widely played in Karnataka state. As Alur shares the border with Bellary in Karnataka state so it has become easily accessible place to play the game for Alur residents. The irony is even students of schools and colleges are also actively playing the game on mobiles.

Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) Alur mandal president S Shakir told The Hans India that Matka is a dangerous game. It is ruining the golden future of the people and students as well, said Shakir.

He alleged that the police department, though aware of the game being played, is just playing a spectator's role instead of taking strong action. He demanded the authorities concerned to take stern action on the players.