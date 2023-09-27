Online registration gives no scope for irregularities: Dharmana

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Assembly discussed on various subjects and passed a Bill to amend the AP Civil Courts Act 1972 on the fourth day of the monsoon session of the State Assembly.

As per the Bill in the AP Civil Courts Act 1972, for the words junior civil judge and senior civil judge wherever they occur the words civil judge (Junior division) and Civil judge (Senior division) shall be substituted.

Earlier replying to a question on online registrations, Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the State government adopted technology in registrations and introduced the online registration system.

He said as part of revolutionary changes in registrations, the State government introduced registrations at village and ward secretariats too. Allaying the fears of people on online registration system, the Minister said that the bankers also approved the online registration system, which is transparent and giving no scope for irregularities.

He said under the new system, digital records will be maintained. Replying to a question on Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam in small temples, Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the State government has been implementing the scheme in 4,750 temples and planning to implement the scheme in some more temples.

Kandukur MLA Mahidhar Reddy stated that small farmers were suffering as 650 acres of land was included in list of prohibited lands for the past seven years to get back 15 acres of endowments land.

Expressing concern over abnormal delay in rectifying the mistake, the MLA questioned the Endowments Minister by what time the lands will be removed from the list of prohibited lands. The Minister replied stating that the matter will be settled immediately after discussing it will the revenue department.

Later replying to a question on Aarogyasri, Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini said that AP stands first in implementing free health services by including 3,252 procedures under Aarogyasri. She said that the State government spent Rs 10,000 crore towards Aarogyasri for the past four-and-half years. She said there are total 2,283 Arogyasri network hospitals including 204 network hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

During a short discussion on agriculture, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhana Reddy said that the State government has been protecting the interests of farmers by providing minimum support price for agricultural products.

The Minister released a poster on MSP for agricultural products. He said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, MSP will be announced before harvesting of the crop. He said that the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams are purchasing the agricultural produce without any role of the middlemen.

Later during a short discussion on cybernet scam, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath said that Rs 114 crore scam took place during Chandrababu Naidu’s regime. He alleged that the cybernet tenders were given to the supporters of Naidu and the money was diverted through shell companies.