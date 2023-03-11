Only education can transform society: MLC candidate

Rayalaseema Graduates constituency MLC candidate Somagouni Krishna Murthy who has a history of service to the education sector says that he did not believe in money power but has great faith in the educated and intellectuals.





He hoped that the educated voters would appreciate his service record and vote for him. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Krishna Murthy said that education only can reform the society and he believed that the society can witness transformation only through education.





He said he strived for spreading education during the past 25 years. He even educated poor students by supporting them financially. He said as a believer in Ambedkar's philosophy, he educated hundreds of children free of cost. He even gave free coaching in mathematics and English to scores of students and promoted education thereby. He served as state Study Centres' Association general secretary and as president of private junior colleges association president. He said he would work for the scrapping of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which is a bone of contention among employees.



