Only linking of rivers will end drought woes: CM

Nellore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naudu said that interlinking of rivers is the only solution to the drought in the state.



Addressing a gathering after inspecting Somasila dam at Somasila village of Ananthasagaram mandal here on Monday, he said that as part of this initiative, Godavari- Krishna rivers were connected through Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and it was proposed to interlink the all rivers from Vamsadhara to Pennar in coming years.

He said that completion of Polavaram project is necessary for going ahead on river connectivity. The Chief Minister said that fortunately BJP-led NDA government was extending financial support for construction of Polavaram and hoped it would be completed very soon.

He said that by the grace of rain god this time government was able to store 694 tmc ft of water as against 984 tmc ft total storage capacity with 70 per cent of projects in the state brimming with water.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for completely neglecting irrigation projects which had resulted in gates of Gundlakamma and Pulichinthala projects getting washed away and Annamayya dam totally washed away claiming a number of lives.

The Chief Minister pointed that if YSRCP government responded immediately after the gates of Pulichintala were washed away, the tragedy of Annamayya dam would not have occurred.

He said Somasila project is in dangerous condition following damage to apron wall and crest gates due to the negligence of previous YSRCP government.

Chandrababu accused the previous YSRCP government of misusing Rs 700 crore public money on survey stones, Rs 415 crore on advertisements to Sakshi daily, and Rs 500 crore for construction of a palace on Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

He said if the YSRCP government had spent Rs 200 crore on repairs of apron, crest gates, etc., instead of wasting money on survey stones, Somasila reservoir not have been in such a precarious position.

He said the government will release Rs 95 crore for repairs to Somasila reservoir and works would be completed in a time bound manner before commencement of rainy season next year.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Ponguru Narayana, MLAs S Chandramohan Reddy, Kurukonda Ramakrishna, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, Inturu Nageswara Rao, Kakarla Suresh, district collector O Anandh and others were present.