Only Naidu can create assets, ensure welfare: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Stating that the policy of the TDP is to create assets and implement the welfare programmes through the revenue generated through these assets, party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday said party chief N Chandrababu Naidu began his rule in 2014 with zero revenue and implemented various welfare programmes after generating revenue through the assets that he had created in five years of the TDP rule.

Lokesh held 'Breakfast with Lokesh' programme at Atmakur Midvalley City in Mangalagiri against the backdrop of the announcement of election schedule. Addressing those who attended the programme, the TDP national general secretary regretted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with his ‘destructive rule’ has pushed the state backward by 30 years.

“Still, the people of the state need not worry as the TDP has a perfect comprehensive development plan and we are firm on inviting industries to the state to provide employment for lakhs of youth thus doubling the state revenue,” he said. Expressing confidence that the revenue will certainly go up, he said that better welfare programmes will be implemented by the upcoming TDP-Jana Sena-BJP government.

Stressing on the need for the intellectuals and the educated to join politics for the overall development of the state, Lokesh felt that the state has suffered heavy losses due to the games played by Jagan in the name of three capitals. What is regrettable is that none of the three cities which Jagan mentioned as three capitals, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati, has witnessed any kind of development, he remarked and expressed concern that the state has become worse than Bihar now.

“However, our policy is one capital, that is Amaravati, but the development will be decentralised and we will take up the works in Amaravati that have been stalled for the past five years, immediately after assuming office,” he assured the people of the state. The state can overcome these problems only if there is an efficient government for the next 10 years, he opined.

Stating that efforts are already on to supply safe drinking water to every doorstep, Lokesh said that leave alone setting up new establishments in the state during Jagan's rule, those who were existing earlier have fled to the neighbouring states. Had the works that were launched during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure been continued, lakhs of youth would have got employment, he said and asked the youth to wait for just a couple of months as the NDA that is going to form the government will certainly take the state much forward.

Expressing serious concern that there is no freedom of speech in the state now, Lokesh pointed out that the ‘Paytm batch’ has made highly objectionable comments against a woman for posting certain comments in social media. “Even my mother was humiliated and when the YSRCP MLA K Narayanaswamy made certain objectionable comments on Chandrababu on the floor of the Assembly, the Chief Minister did not even respond," Lokesh said.

The voters should teach a fitting lesson to such leaders as the time has come, Lokesh said and promised to bring in legislation to make changes in the education system to respect women. Recalling the baseless allegations with regard to the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Jagan, he said that now Viveka’s own daughter has revealed who is behind the murder of her father.

TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and the Jana Sena Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in-charge Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao, were among those who were present on the occasion.