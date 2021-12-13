Onus of protecting steel plant on YSRCP: Pawan Kalyan

Mangalagiri: It is the responsibility of the YSR Congress party to protect the Visakha Steel Plant from privatisation, asserted Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan while suggesting to the YSRCP MPs to stage protest demonstration in Parliament holding placards in order to save the steel plant.



He addressed a public meeting at the party office at Mangalagiri after relinquishing the one-day fast demanding the stopping of the privatisation of the steel plant on Sunday. He started one-day fast at the party office expressing solidarity to the visiting members of the Ukkku Parirakshana Sadhana Samithi of Visakhapatnam who also went on fasting.

The State government should take an all-party delegation to New Delhi to hold discussions with the Central government.

The Jana Sena Party was committed for the protection of the steel plant, he asserted and said that the party would make necessary efforts on its part.

People should think of Jana Sena Party not only when the problems arise but also at the time of voting, he said. Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the YSRCP had become harmful to the health of Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled that the privatisation of the Dredging Corporation of India was successfully stalled and the same would happen in the case of Visakha steel Plant also.

If the YSRCP announces that it was incapable of waging battle for the steel plant, the Jana Sena would take up the responsibility. If the Jana Sena had the strength of 22 MPs, the problem would not have arisen in the first place. However, the workers of the steel plant, the displaced persons and their families should also extend their support to Jana Sena for the steel plant.

Justifying the one-day fast conducted at Mangalagiri instead of at Visakhapatnam, Pawan said that Jana Sena expected the Chief Minister to "hear our voice from here."

Flaying the proposal to sell the steel plant since it had debts of Rs 22,000 crore, he wondered whether Andhra Pradesh would also be kept for sale since it had debts of Rs 6 lakh crore.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi members Venkatrao, KSN Rao, Ramamohan Rao and Pitani Bhaskara Rao offered lemon juice to Pawan Kalyan to mark the end of the fast.

Later, Dovari Pavitra from Pamarru in Krishna district and Nerella Suresh from Guntur joined the Jana Sena Party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan.