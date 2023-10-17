Onus on Naidu to prove his innocence, says Alla Rama Krishna Reddy

Guntur: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy informed that vote for note case will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 8.



Addressing the media in Mangalagiri on Monday, he said that he filed the petition in October 2017 and responding to his petition, Supreme Court has taken up the case for hearing now. He said, “The government did not arrest TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and the court remanded him to jail, based on the evidence in the Skill Development Corporation scam. So far, the latter had managed all the institutions.

It is the responsibility of Naidu to prove his innocence in the court.” He recalled late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao went to courts and proved their honesty in the court.