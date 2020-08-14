Onus on trust boards to develop temples at Amalapuram: Minister Viswaroop

Amalapuram: Minister for Social Welfare Pinepe Viswaroop has said that the temple trust boards should work with dedication and commitment to protect the temple properties and also develop the temple in all aspects. The newly appointed Chenna Malleswara Swamy temple trust board chairman and members met the minister at his camp office here on Thursday.

Congratulating the trust board members, the minister asked them to infuse confidence among devotees with their works. It is the duty of trust board to supervise proper performance of poojas etc in the temple. The trust board members should remember that they are only custodians of temple properties, he added.

Trust board chairman Kalvakolanu Rama Krishna, members Jannuri Vijaya Lakshmi, Bonthu Nagabhushanam, Mosuganti Bala, Nandika Vara Lakshmi, Donkad Saibabu and Kudipudi Venkata Lakshmi met the minister.