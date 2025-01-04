Op-Demo to showcase Indian Navy’s might

Visakhapatnam: After wrapping up its final rehearsals, the Indian Navy is all set to showcase its might through the operational demonstration (Op-Demo) scheduled on January 4 (Saturday) as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the Op-Demo, hosted by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, as chief guest.

Apart from showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities of the Indian Navy through an exciting and neatly choreographed array of activities, the operational demonstration includes demos by warships, submarines, aircraft, naval band and the marine commandos (MARCOS).

As part of the preparations for the event, Joint site survey and coordination meetings have been undertaken by officials from the ENC, state government and city administration.

This time, highlights of the event includes high-speed manoeuvers by warships of various types, flying operations by fighters and fixed wing maritime aircraft as well as various types of helicopters, demonstration of amphibious assault, live slithering operations and Combat free fall by marine commandos. Also, the event would feature a unique Horn Pipe Dance by the Sea Cadets Corps from Visakhapatnam and the beating retreat ceremony by the ENC band.

This annual flagship outreach programme reflects the Eastern Naval Command’s commit-ment towards fostering a strong bond with the people of Andhra Pradesh and demonstrating the Navy’s unwavering readiness to safeguard the nation’s maritimeinterests. Residents and visitors are requested to cooperate with the traffic guidelines issued, including adherence to designated parking areas and specific routes to be followed for smooth traffic flow to avoid traffic snarls and reach the venue in time. Meanwhile, people are requested to refrain from littering the areas in and around RK Beach as it poses hazards to naval aircraft during aerial demonstrations.