Open auctions at Peravalli Ranganatha Swamy temple on Nov 29

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): Rebba Veeraiah, Executive Officer of Sri Bhudevi Sri Rajyalakshmi Sametha Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Peravalli, announced that open auctions will be conducted on November 29 for various temple service rights. The auctions will be held under the supervision of Temple Trust Board Chairman Para Ravikumar and board members, in accordance with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 30/1987, and subject to departmental approval.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the EO informed that annual rights for several categories will be offered, including rights to sell coconuts and betel leaves within temple premises from January 1 to December 31, 2026, right to collect and process devotees’ hair offerings from February 6, 2026 to February 5, 2027, and permissions for collecting coconut shells and selling temple photographs during their respective periods. All tenders will be allotted through a combined process of tender, sealed quotation, and open auction.

For participation, bidders must submit prescribed deposits: Rs 50,000 for coconut and betel leaf tenders, Rs 1 lakh for hair-offering tender and Rs 10,000 for coconut shell and photo-sale tenders. Only Hindu participants are eligible to take part in the auctions. Interested applicants were told to visit Temple EO office in Peravalli for complete information and tender guidelines.