Operation Muskan: 1,250 children rescued in Kurnool district

Kurnool: Two-day 'Operation Muskan' concluded in the district on Tuesday.

According to SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, the programme was conducted to rescue street, orphan, deserted and runaway children. During the two days operation, about 1,250 boys and girls were rescued. Of the 1250, 879 are boys and 371 are girls, the SP said.

DSPs, Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of different police stations and other departmental staff participated in 'Operation Muskan' conducted across the district. The 1,250 children were rescued from railway stations, bus stands, hotels, dhabas, industries, workshops and other places.

The rescued children were all engaged as child labourers at different places. The children have been counselled in the presence of ICDS, district child welfare committee, CWC/JJB and later handed over to their parents, the SP has stated.