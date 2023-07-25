Opposition parties demand to provide basic amenities at council meeting

Visakhapatnam: Opposition party leaders demanded to provide basic amenities to the people at the council meeting held at Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation here on Tuesday.



They pointed out that the decisions taken in the earlier council meeting gathered dust. With no progress made from the previous council meeting, they questioned Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari about why they continue to organise the next council meeting.

The Opposition parties, including TDP, JSP and Left, alleged that the corporation was taking anti-people decisions and neglecting the development in the wards.

Speaking on the occasion, former minister M Srinivasa Rao stressed on the development of slum areas and appealed to the authorities to focus on the same.

He further requested the officials to form a committee to resolve technical issues related to housing board colony in Madhurawada and take steps to merge it with the GVMC.

When TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao demanded explanation for the allotment of Rs.20 crore for road sweeping and beach cleaning machines, their operation and maintenance, the authorities concerned did not respond. Following which, the TDP corporators lay seized the podium at the council meeting. They raised objection over the approval agenda points in the council meeting without consulting or discussing the same at the council meeting.

Meanwhile, West Constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) said development works of port and railways were hindered due to various reasons and he appealed to the corporation officials to coordinate with the port and railway authorities for smooth functioning of works. He suggested that a committee should be formed to get common funds from the Central government institutions.