Orders under Section-144 imposed in Tirupati

Tirupati: The special meeting scheduled for the election of the Deputy Mayor of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation was postponed on Monday due to a lack of quorum.

The Deputy Mayor election is expected to be conducted on Tuesday.

In light of this development, the District Collector and Magistrate, Dr S Venkateswar, announced that Section-144 would be in effect across Tirupati city until the election process is completed.

To maintain law and order, the administration has deployed additional security forces, with nearly 250 personnel stationed in the city.

The Collector emphasised that strict action would be taken against anyone engaging in unlawful activities during this period. He reassured the public that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful election process.

Authorities have urged citizens to adhere to the restrictions and cooperate with law enforcement to prevent any untoward incidents.