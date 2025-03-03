Organs of brain dead person donated

Vijayawada: In a noble act, the family members of a brain dead person donated the body organs of the deceased and gave a rebirth to others on Sunday. Bachu Pradeep (32), a resident of Avanigadda village in Krishna district, lost consciousness on February 21 due to severe bleeding in the brain and was immediately rushed to Capital Hospitals in Poranki, Vijayawada. The medical staff of Capital Hospitals tried their best to save his life and unfortunately he passed away.

Doctors confirmed that Bachu Pradeep was brain dead on Saturday. Family members of the deceased person had a wish to donate his organs to someone else during his lifetime and informed the doctors about the same. As per their suggestion, representatives of Jeevan Dan charitable organization were contacted and with the help of Capital Hospital doctors, various organs of the body were collected on Sunday and transported to different hospitals through green channel.

On this occasion, Dr Manne Harish, MD of Capital Hospital said the family members of Pradeep gave a rebirth to the needy people by donating the organs.

He congratulated and praised the family for the generous act.

He suggested that people come forward for organ donation and help the needy in society. Dr DSLV Narasimham, chairman of Andhra Pradesh branch of Jeevan Dan Swachanda Seva Sanstha and chief doctors of Jeevan Dan Sanstha K Rambabu congratulated the family members and relatives of the deceased.