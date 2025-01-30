Orientation programme on child-related Acts held

Kanigiri : Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya along with the MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy participated in the ‘One Day Orientation Programme on Child Related Acts’ for the MPDOs, MEOs, CDPOs, and Anganwadi supervisors in the division, at Urdu Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, collector said that the programme ‘Bangaru Balyam’ was aimed at preventing child marriages and ensuring comprehensive child development in the district. She highlighted the Prakasam district’s commitment to prioritising children’s well-being and addressing malnutrition issues.

The initiative will be implemented through committees at the village, mandal, division, and district levels, with support from voluntary organisations.

She announced that they ordered the appointment of a nodal officer in every school to strengthen the programme’s reach. She said the initiative also includes skill development for rescued children and counselling for families.

She informed that special attention will be given to identifying potential child marriages early and providing necessary support to affected families through government welfare schemes.

MLA Ugranarasimha Reddy expressed satisfaction with the district administration’s coordinated approach. He emphasised the importance of various aspects of maternal and child health, including prenatal care, institutional deliveries, and nutrition through Anganwadi centres. The programme will also focus on special camps for Aadhaar cards for children under six years, he said.

Following the meeting, collector accompanied by the MLA, inspected the newly established livestock market in Kanigiri, marking it as the first of its kind in the state. They later visited the Mopadu Reservoir in Pamuru mandal, where irrigation officials briefed them about the canal construction work and its potential to irrigate 8,000 acres in Prakasam district and 4,500 acres in Nellore district.