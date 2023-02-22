Over 2,275 students get placements at GST

Visakhapatnam: About 2,275-plus offers were received from reputed corporate companies for the students of GITAM School of Technology (GST) during 2022-23.

The offer letters came from Deloitte, TCS, Ernst & Young, JP Morgan, TATA Elxsi, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, Oracle, Bosch, etc, with packages ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 44.14 LPA (lakhs per annum).

Director – career guidance centre, Visakhapatnam campus Vamsi Kiran Somayajula said Deloitte hired for multiple roles from the campus for the first time with a package of Rs 7.86 LPA.

Deputy director, career guidance centre said that GST is one of the most preferred hiring institutions for top recruiters due to its excellent talent pool.

Dean engineering Vijay Shekhar informed that renowned technology giants are looking at GST for their job requirements as students possess relevant industry skills.

Reputed corporate companies are also open to collaborate with the institution for a long term association. Students are being mentored in various skill sets throughout the journey and get exposed to various hackathons, competitive technical challenges, leadership talks, structured competency development programmes, corporate specific assessments, and AI-driven mock interviews with industry experts before attending the recruitment process at the institution's career guidance centre.